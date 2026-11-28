The United States is considering moving some of its forces from the Persian Gulf to Israel and Jordan after months of Iranian missile and drone attacks, The Washington Post reports. One of the main questions is the future of the US naval base in Bahrain, which has been heavily damaged and is practically deserted.

Before the conflict began, the facility was home to more than 8,000 service members, their family members and civilian employees. The base serves as the headquarters of the US Naval Forces Central Command and the US Fifth Fleet. Following the strikes, only a small fraction of its previous personnel remains there.

According to The Washington Post, the Iranian attacks affected not only military facilities but also energy infrastructure, residential buildings and data centers near the base. The cost of restoring it will likely exceed $400 million. It remains unclear when, or whether, the base will return to its prewar operations.

“We have nothing to announce at this time. We cannot comment on internal discussions,” a US Navy spokesperson told the publication.

A smaller US presence in the Gulf is under discussion

The Pentagon is considering a broader change to its military posture in the Middle East. US Central Command typically has around 40,000 service members stationed at nearly 20 facilities along roughly 2,400 kilometers between Jordan and Oman.

According to The Washington Post, more than 200 US military facilities were damaged or destroyed during the conflict with Iran. Six US service members were killed in a strike on a facility in Kuwait in March. The military also used more than 1,000 interceptor missiles for air defense, reducing the Pentagon’s stockpiles.

In August, the US publication reported that moving forces westward from the Persian Gulf was under consideration. Jordan, Israel and western Saudi Arabia were identified as possible destinations. The greater distance from Iran would reduce the risk to US service members, but would not make them untouchable. Iran has already carried out attacks against targets in Jordan and Israel.

No final decision has been made yet

US service members are already deployed in Israel and Jordan, where significant portions of the US combat aviation and air and missile defense systems in the region are located. However, a permanent redeployment of forces would require approval from the senior political leadership in Washington.

The discussion about the future of US bases is taking place against the backdrop of continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The Pentagon must decide whether to rebuild existing facilities in the Gulf, distribute the forces among smaller bases, or move some of their functions beyond the reach of Iranian missiles and drones. No timetable for a final decision has been announced so far.