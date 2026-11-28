Iran is building a new fortified underground complex near Behjatabad, in the central part of the country, between the nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz. The construction was reported by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), which analyzed new satellite images.

The site is located approximately 62-65 kilometers from the Isfahan complex and Mount Pickaxe, near Natanz. Images from November 24, 2026, show a protective fence under construction, several checkpoints, and at least four tunnel entrances. There is also a site nearby that, according to the expert assessment, is likely intended for the storage of explosives.

“It cannot be ruled out that the site is connected to the nuclear program,” the institute’s experts say. However, they emphasize that the available images do not make it possible to determine the facility’s exact purpose.

Construction Has Continued Since Late 2025

The timeline tracked through satellite imagery shows that the first cleared areas appeared between December 7 and 12, 2025. They were intended for an administrative zone and a main entrance. By January 11, 2026, a road to the future tunnel complex had been built.

Signs of work on the eastern tunnel section were spotted on April 3, and by April 28, a pile of excavated rock was already visible. A second tunnel section in the western part of the site began to take shape in June. According to ISIS, the pace of construction is unusually rapid for this type of Iranian infrastructure.

The planned protected zone could cover approximately 5,000 hectares, or roughly 49-50 square kilometers. This size includes not only the tunnels, but also the adjoining roads, administrative facilities, and secured perimeter.

Possible Missile Base or Nuclear Facility

The location, the arrangement of the entrances, and the security measures are reminiscent of other underground military facilities in Iran. The analysts therefore allow for the possibility that the complex is intended for missile systems or other strategic military infrastructure.

At the same time, the proximity to Isfahan and Natanz keeps open the possibility that the site is related to the nuclear program. Isfahan includes facilities for nuclear fuel production, chemical laboratories, and centrifuge manufacturing, while Natanz is Iran’s largest known uranium-enrichment center.

The latest report published by the International Atomic Energy Agency, covering June 13, 2025, estimates Iran’s stockpile at 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. This amount is significantly above the level usually required for civilian nuclear programs, but in itself does not prove the purpose of the new site.

Iran has not officially announced what the complex near Behjatabad will be used for. The Institute for Science and International Security says it will publish additional images and analyses that may provide more information about the construction.

Sources: focus-news.net, cdn.iranintl.com, theinsightinternational.com