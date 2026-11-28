Police in Stuttgart have detained a 27-year-old man who headed toward the Christmas market with two sharp axes attached to his belt. He was spotted by security personnel in the area of Dorotheenstraße, who alerted police officers nearby, Focus reports.

The man was stopped before entering the market. According to the Stuttgart police department, he appeared confused. After the police operation was completed, he was taken to a psychiatric clinic.

“There is no danger of an attack, nor are there any indications that this was a violent criminal act,” the police statement said. According to the authorities, the man bought the axes shortly before arriving in the city center. It has not yet been reported why he was carrying them.

Incident occurred two days after the opening

The incident occurred around noon on November 27, just two days after the opening of Stuttgart’s Christmas market. This year’s edition runs until December 23 and includes around 250 stalls in the central part of the city.

Security at the site has been reinforced with guards, access controls and a police presence. This year, a mobile video surveillance system is also being used in the area for the first time, complementing the stationary cameras in central Stuttgart. The police in the state of Baden-Württemberg say that, at present, there is no specific information indicating an imminent danger of an attack against a Christmas market.

The investigation is ongoing, with police currently treating the case as the actions of a person likely experiencing a mental health crisis, rather than a planned attack.