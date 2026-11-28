Voting in Taiwan’s local elections has ended, and incumbent Taipei Mayor Wayne Chiang of the opposition Kuomintang is leading Puma Shen, the candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, in the preliminary vote count, BTA reports.

The elections were held in all 22 cities and counties on the island. The campaign focused mainly on local issues such as transport and environmental protection, but the vote in the capital attracted particular attention because of the clash between the leading opposition force and the ruling party.

Neither Chiang nor Shen has claimed victory or conceded defeat. The final results are expected to be announced after the count is completed. The DPP has not won the Taipei mayoral election since 1994, making the race in the capital one of the key tests for the party.

China steps up pressure on DPP candidate

Puma Shen is a fierce critic of Beijing and is wanted by Chinese police on charges of „separatism“. Earlier this month, he told Reuters: „Regardless of who wins the Taipei election, it will be a victory for democracy in the face of pressure from China.“

Chinese state media renewed their attacks on Shen on the eve of the vote. They accused him of receiving money from the United States and said that Washington was using „highly covert methods to seriously interfere“ in the election. Shen’s campaign team declined to comment before voting ended, while Chiang did not respond to the reports.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office and the U.S. State Department did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Military presence around the island

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said that 33 Chinese military aircraft and eight warships had been detected around the island over the previous 24 hours.

Local elections do not directly determine Taiwan’s policy toward China, but the results are being watched as an indicator of public sentiment toward the ruling DPP and the opposition. They may also provide an indication of the political climate ahead of the 2028 presidential election, although local campaigns are dominated by issues related to the administration of cities and counties.