Approximately 903 migrants were rescued or found and brought to safety in the southern part of the Greek island of Crete and off the island of Gavdos. The operations were carried out over several hours, the Hellenic Coast Guard said, as quoted by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

“Around 903 people were rescued today in the southern part of Crete and off Gavdos,” the Greek authorities said, referring to the total number of people identified in the separate operations.

New rescue operations off Kali Limenes and Ierapetra

Approximately 583 foreign nationals were found after midnight off Gavdos, in the port of Kali Limenes and on Tripiti Beach in the Sfakia area.

Later, a drone operated by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex spotted four boats at sea south of Kali Limenes. Around 274 people were rescued from them and transported to the port.

In a separate operation, a Hellenic Coast Guard patrol vessel found a boat southwest of Ierapetra and rescued around 46 people. They were taken to the city’s port. Both operations were coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The route from North Africa to Crete intensifies

The series of operations is part of increased migration pressure along the sea route from Libya’s eastern coast to Crete and Gavdos. More than 23,000 people had reached Crete and the nearby island in 2026 as of November 6, Kathimerini reported.

During the same period, more than 38,000 people reached Greece by sea and land from Libya and Turkey. Throughout 2025, their number was around 49,000. The increase in arrivals is placing additional pressure on Greek rescue services and temporary accommodation facilities.