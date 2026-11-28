A Russian drone struck a nine-storey residential building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. Two women were injured in the strike, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said.

According to preliminary data, the strike hit the building at the level of the eighth and ninth floors. A 43-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions. Both injured women are receiving medical assistance.

“Emergency services are working in an intensified mode, while the consequences of the attack are being clarified,” Syniehubov said.

The strike on the residential building was part of a series of attacks against Kharkiv and the surrounding region. Earlier, on the morning of November 28, a missile strike on the city’s Osnovianskyi district was also reported, with no information about casualties in the initial reports. A fire broke out in a separate drone strike in the Nemyshlianskyi district.

Another attack on a residential building

On November 26, two people were killed when a Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi district. Oleh Syniehubov reported the incident at the time, and the information was distributed by Ukrinform.

There have been no reports of fatalities in the latest strike so far. Information about the damage to the building and any additional casualties is being clarified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua