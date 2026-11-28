Winter conditions in Serbia are deteriorating, while snowfall is already causing problems in Bulgaria as well. Meteo Balkans published footage of a snow-covered highway in Serbia and warned that a similar situation could soon develop here too.

The forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology confirms an expected sharp drop in temperatures. The northeastern wind is strengthening, bringing cold air with it, while in northern Bulgaria and the high western plains, rain is turning to snow. Snow cover, reduced visibility and difficult road conditions are expected.

“There will be blizzards and drifting snow,” the NIMH warned.

The NIMH’s official warning includes a red alert in six regions and an orange alert in 22 regions for significant precipitation and strong winds. In the Fore-Balkan area, the snow cover is expected to exceed 30 centimeters. For the following day, the institute is forecasting significant snowfall in the Fore-Balkan area and mountainous regions.

What to Expect in Serbia

In Serbia, precipitation in the western and southwestern regions is turning to snow, with snowfall also expected in lower-lying areas. Snow cover is forecast to form in the mountainous regions, while blizzards and drifting snow are possible during the night leading into November 29.

Serbia’s Roads Authority urged drivers to adjust their speed to the conditions, use winter tires and not set off without the necessary equipment. In Bulgaria, the northern regions, high plains, Fore-Balkan area and mountain passes are expected to be the most seriously affected.