Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, defended his strict upbringing and said it helped his sons become billionaires. In an interview cited by the German tabloid „Bild“, he said that he would lecture his children for hours – sometimes for four hours without interruption.

„For hours on end – sometimes for four hours without interruption – I would lecture them. That is exactly what he calls „psychological torture“. The result of this „psychological torture“ is that today they are billionaires, and one of them is among the richest people in history,“ Errol Musk said.

He describes his relationship with Elon and Kimbal Musk as „ideal“, but at the same time admits that they are not particularly close. According to him, he speaks to his daughters several times a week, while his sons often remain silent during their conversations. „If I need help, they help me. Sometimes I give them advice. They do nothing that annoys me,“ Errol Musk said.

Two opposing versions of one childhood

Over the years, Elon Musk has described his father as a man with two faces, comparing him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – the characters created by Robert Louis Stevenson who symbolize opposite sides of one personality. According to Musk, he learned a great deal from his father, but he has also said that Errol had „done every evil thing one could possibly imagine“.

Elon and his brother Kimbal have spoken about psychological abuse during their childhood. According to Elon, quoted by Spain’s „El Mundo“, his father could quickly switch from charming behavior to prolonged tirades of insults. „It was pure psychological torture. He knew how to turn absolutely everything into something terrible,“ the billionaire has said.

Grimes, the billionaire’s former partner, has also commented on the influence of his childhood. „I think that during his childhood he absorbed the idea that life is suffering,“ she said.

Family relations were further complicated by Errol Musk’s relationship with his former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, with whom he has children. In his biography, Elon Musk said that because of this relationship he had refused to speak to his father for a long time.

In 2025, „The New York Times“ reported on an investigation based on police documents, court materials and the family’s personal correspondence. According to the report, five children and stepchildren had made allegations of sexual abuse against Errol Musk in South Africa and California. The first described case dates back to 1993, when a four-year-old stepchild reported inappropriate behavior to relatives. These are allegations, not guilt established by a court conviction.

Errol Musk denies these allegations. In his latest statement, he once again portrays his relationship with his sons as intact, although his own description of their conversations indicates limited communication.