Prince William could turn royal titles into a privilege linked to the actual performance of official duties when he inherits the British throne. The claim was made by author Tom Sykes and is presented in his forthcoming book „Dukes of Hazard“, which is due to be published in February 2027.

According to Sykes, the Prince of Wales is considering a major restructuring of the monarchy. Under this model, the title „prince“ or „princess“, as well as the style „royal highness“, would not be regarded solely as an inherited right, but as a sign of public responsibilities undertaken.

This would primarily affect Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet. The couple stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 and no longer use the style „royal highness“, but retain the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The change proposed by Sykes would go further by removing the titles themselves.

The author further claims that William’s children—Charlotte and Louis—could choose to give up their titles as adults if they pursue professional careers outside the monarchy. This would raise questions not only about the future of the Sussex family, but also about the size of the royal institution itself.

Expert warns of shortage of working royals

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned the „Daily Mail“ that excessive downsizing of the monarchy could lead to a crisis. „This would be a crisis,“ he said, describing the possible future line-up as „skeleton“.

According to him, the monarchy already has a limited number of active representatives. Princess Anne, who is 76, is among the busiest members of the royal family. King Charles III, who is 78, is also unable to resolve the long-term staffing problem, as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.

„At present, only two royals under the age of 60 are working for the institution,“ Fitzwilliams said. He identified the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne as important figures in any possible redistribution of duties.

Titles can already be changed

The debate also has a concrete precedent. In November 2025, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost the right to use the titles „prince“ and „royal highness“. The House of Commons Library said that such changes can be made through letters patent issued by the monarch, usually following advice from the government.

The rules governing the titles „prince“ and „princess“ stem from letters patent issued by King George V in 1917. They were expanded in 2012 to cover all the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall, are among the possible additional representatives of the Crown being discussed. According to Fitzwilliams, however, including them would create separate reputational and organisational problems. So far, Buckingham Palace has not officially confirmed that William has decided on such a reform.