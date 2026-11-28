Mohammad Mokhber, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, warned Iraq not to become a „tool of Trump“ after several border crossings between the two countries were closed. His statement was published on the social network X.

„In the most difficult days, Iran stood by the Iraqi people with all its strength and proved its friendship. This unbreakable bond requires Baghdad to remain vigilant on the issue of the borders, so that it does not become a tool in the hands of the enemies of Islam and does not follow the policy of the criminal US president Donald Trump,“ Mokhber wrote.

Crossings to Iran closed

Earlier this week, the Iraqi authorities closed the Bashta border crossing, which is located on the border with Iran and had until then been under the control of the government of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq. A number of unofficial border crossings have also been closed.

Baghdad presents the actions as part of a campaign against smuggling and as a step toward strengthening federal control over the international borders. No official link has been indicated between the closure of the crossings and US policy toward Iran.

Baghdad expands control along the borders

The decision was made against the backdrop of a dispute over the powers of the federal government in the areas administered by Iraqi Kurdistan. Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court confirmed that Baghdad has the right to deploy federal forces along all international borders, including in the autonomous region.

The US administration is insisting on restricting land routes that could be used to transfer weapons, sanctioned goods and illicit revenues to Iran. At the same time, President Donald Trump has supported the Iraqi government’s efforts to strengthen state control, end oil smuggling and place weapons under exclusive state authority.

The closure of crossings in northern Iraq is increasing tensions between Baghdad and Tehran, but no decision has so far been announced to completely halt ground traffic between Iraq and Iran. The main dispute remains whether the measures are an internal anti-smuggling operation, as Baghdad claims, or part of broader pressure against Iran, as Tehran portrays them.

Sources: bta.bg, timesofisrael.com, apnews.com