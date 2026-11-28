Russia is stepping up actions against high-ranking regional officials and members of the military leadership. The Institute for the Study of War assesses the series of arrests, confiscations and convictions as a possible sign of a coordinated purge within the state apparatus.

In recent days, new charges have been brought or old cases revived against several influential figures. On November 26, Russian authorities confiscated assets worth more than 970 million rubles from Igor Galas, first deputy governor of Krasnodar Krai, and his family. Galas has been named as a defendant in a civil case along with 13 other people whose names have not been made public.

Two days earlier, Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis was arrested. ISW suggests that he may be made a scapegoat for delays in Russian Arctic projects. Analysts link the case to a broader practice by the Kremlin of seeking specific individuals to blame for unmet targets and governance problems.

Former Governor Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison

On November 27, former Tambov Region Governor Maxim Yegorov was sentenced to 11 years in prison on corruption charges. He resigned in November 2024 and was arrested in July 2025.

The series of cases also includes serving or recently removed representatives of the military apparatus. Colonel Yuri Grekhov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, has been detained on charges of accepting a bribe on an especially large scale. A Moscow military court ordered his detention on November 25.

Grekhov was responsible for armaments in the Aerospace Forces. According to Euronews, he is the latest senior Russian military officer to come under investigation since Sergei Shoigu was replaced as defense minister in 2024. The media outlet notes that since then, more than a dozen Defense Ministry officials and generals have been detained or named as defendants in corruption cases.

Link to the Strikes on the Crimean Bridge

Russian military bloggers have linked Grekhov’s arrest to shortcomings in air defense, including the protection of the Crimean Bridge. According to one blogger linked to the Aerospace Forces, the latest Ukrainian strikes, which destroyed part of the bridge’s roadway, turned out to be “the last straw” for the Russian authorities.

This claim has not been confirmed by the Russian authorities. ISW notes that the charges against Grekhov fit a trend of removing Russian military commanders who have lost the leadership’s trust or are suspected of involvement in corruption schemes.

“The Kremlin may be punishing senior officials who have failed to achieve its objectives and, in this way, sending a signal to other government representatives,” ISW’s analysis states. The institute also suggests a second motive – shifting responsibility for military, economic and governance failures onto individual officials.

Sources: news.bg, euronews.com