Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony marking the commissioning of the nuclear submarine “Perm” into the Russian navy. The event took place on November 27 at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, and the information was published a day later.

“Perm” is a Yasen-M-class submarine. Russia describes it as the first multipurpose nuclear submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. According to Al Jazeera, the submarine will be assigned to the Pacific Fleet.

Plans for five more submarines

During the ceremony, Putin said that the Russian navy would receive five more missile submarines by 2030, three of them from the same Yasen-M class. In Al Jazeera’s video report, the plan is described as an intention to build at least three more similar vessels by the same deadline. The discrepancy is due to the different presentation of the information: one report refers to five additional submarines in total, while the other refers to at least three similar to “Perm”.

“Russia is among the few countries in the world capable of building powerful nuclear submarines with global reach and significance,” Vladimir Putin said.

According to the Russian president, submarines of this type can operate in any part of the world’s oceans and carry various cruise missiles. Nuclear submarines are an important element of Russia’s nuclear deterrent, as they can remain hidden underwater and provide the capability for a retaliatory strike.

The fifth Yasen-M-class submarine

“Perm” is the fifth Yasen-M-class submarine to be commissioned by the Russian navy in six years. The previous vessels in the series are multipurpose and are intended for operations against surface ships, submarines and land targets. The Yasen-M differs from strategic submarines, which carry ballistic missiles, but it can also be armed with long-range weapons.

The Associated Press notes that “Perm” is the first Russian multipurpose submarine equipped with Zircon missiles as part of its armament. The hypersonic system is designed to strike maritime and land targets, but Moscow has not published complete technical data on the specific vessel.

Putin also said that Russia would continue modernizing its naval forces and expressed confidence that the plans to build a new fleet would be fully implemented and completed on time.

Sources: aljazeera.com, euronews.com