The Ukrainian armed forces used the Israeli HiSKY satellite communications system in the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing its sources. According to the information, some of the Ukrainian munitions used in the operation were equipped with the technology.

The key advantage of HiSKY is that the system also works on Russian territory. This distinguishes it from Starlink, whose access is restricted in areas from which Ukraine conducts operations against Russian targets. According to the sources, Ukrainian drone operators have also used HiSKY to locate Russian ballistic missile launchers.

The publication states that the Ukrainian army is seeking alternatives to Starlink because of reliability issues and restrictions on the use of the American system. Alongside HiSKY, some teams rely on mesh networks, in which drones relay radio signals to one another, as well as on cellular networks.

The system is more complicated to use

However, HiSKY requires a higher level of technical training and the presence of specialists during missions. Therefore, the system is likely used mainly in high-priority operations rather than in daily tasks involving unmanned aircraft.

“At the moment, we do not have a fully viable alternative to Starlink. There are several European systems, but their deployment is on a very limited scale,” says Dmitry Batekha, founder of the military analysis group Oko Hora.

Many Ukrainian drones are configured to work with Starlink. Switching to another communications system often requires additional equipment and changes to the vehicles’ design or software. European solutions, meanwhile, have smaller networks and more expensive terminals.

Strikes on the bridge caused serious damage

The information about the use of HiSKY comes after the attacks on the Crimean Bridge on November 16 and 17. Ukrainian drones and missiles struck the strategic facility connecting Russia with occupied Crimea. In the second strike, a central section of the roadway was seriously damaged, and traffic on the bridge was halted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the operation as unprecedented and said it had been prepared in seven stages. Russian authorities initially reported limited damage, but subsequent assessments and visual materials showed significant destruction of the road structure. Russia has not publicly confirmed that HiSKY was used in the attack.

The Crimean Bridge had been attacked before. In October 2022, a truck explosion damaged the roadway and restricted traffic for months, while in July 2023 the facility was struck by naval drones. The new strikes show that Kyiv continues to seek ways to operate over long distances, regardless of restrictions on access to Starlink.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com, apnews.com