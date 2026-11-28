China-critical candidate Puma Shen conceded defeat in the Taipei mayoral election. Victory went to incumbent Mayor Wayne Chiang of the opposition Kuomintang, which supports closer ties with Beijing.

Shen, 44, who was the candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, acknowledged his defeat shortly after his campaign headquarters announced the results to thousands of supporters in Taiwan’s capital. According to preliminary vote counts, Chiang was leading his rival, while the final result must be confirmed by Taiwan’s Central Election Commission.

“Regardless of who wins the Taipei election, it will be a victory for democracy in the face of pressure from China,” Shen told Reuters earlier this month. He also said that Chinese law enforcement authorities had never contacted him, despite the fact that he is wanted by Chinese police on charges of “separatism.”

Chinese media accused Shen and Washington

On the eve of the vote, Chinese state media renewed their attacks on the candidate. They accused him of receiving money from the United States and said that Washington was “using highly covert methods to seriously interfere” in the election.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and has not ruled out the use of force to establish control over the island. Shen is known for his positions opposing Chinese influence and for his work on cognitive warfare and disinformation.

Taipei remains in the hands of the Kuomintang

The result keeps Taipei as a political stronghold of the Kuomintang. The Democratic Progressive Party has not governed the capital since 1994, and Shen’s attempt to shift the balance attracted significant attention in Taiwan. According to analysts quoted by the Associated Press, his campaign was highly competitive, but Chiang retained the support of older and more conservative voters.

Wayne Chiang will continue to lead the capital for a second term if the result is officially confirmed. Shen’s defeat means that the DPP failed to take control of the most important city in local elections held amid continuing tensions between Taiwan and China.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, focustaiwan.tw