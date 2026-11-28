Russia is once again using cluster munitions more intensively in strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Some of the scattered submunitions do not explode immediately, bringing repairs to a halt until deminers inspect and secure the area.

This was stated by Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Centre for Energy Research, in an interview with Radio NV. According to him, this tactic is not new and has been observed every year since 2023, but it is now being used more intensively once again.

“This is not a new method; it has simply started being used more intensively again,” Kharchenko said.

With cluster munitions, the main charge disperses numerous submunitions over a large area. When some of them remain unexploded, energy workers cannot begin work on the damaged equipment because of the risk of a subsequent detonation.

Demining May Cover 17 Hectares

Kharchenko pointed out that deminers must clear the area around the facility before repair crews are allowed in. The area may reach 10, 12 or even 17 hectares.

“These scattered submunitions, which are essentially mini-bombs, can detonate at any moment,” the expert explained.

According to him, the aim of the tactic is to delay repairs and the restoration of normal operations at energy facilities. Additional engineering units, including deminers, are required to secure the area.

Ukraine is simultaneously strengthening its air defence and increasing its demining resources, but this does not eliminate the delay after each attack. According to Kharchenko’s assessment, restoration work takes at least several hours longer when demining must be carried out first.

Kyiv Expects a New Strike on the Energy Sector

The warning comes amid new indications that Russia is preparing an air campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure. On 26 November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow was preparing a new large-scale attack on the energy system, logistics and critical services.

The Associated Press reported that following previous Russian strikes, Ukrainian teams had been working to restore electricity supplies in six regions. According to data cited by the agency, the attack involved ballistic missiles and 113 drones, while a residential building, a hospital, a sports facility, businesses and a petrol station were hit.

Zelensky said that Russian forces continue to attack substations, overhead power lines and other elements of the network. This increases the importance of demining teams, as repairs to damaged infrastructure can begin only after confirmation that the area is safe.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com