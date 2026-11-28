Indian police used water cannons to disperse a protest outside a Meta office in Gurugram, Haryana. More than 100 activists from the youth wing of the opposition Indian National Congress took part in the demonstration, accusing the company of restricting posts and profiles of opposition politicians on Facebook and Instagram.

The protest was led by Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib. The participants chanted slogans against Meta’s operational practices, climbed onto police barricades and carried posters reading “The Constitution of India is detained in India”. Some of the demonstrators were detained but later released with a warning, police said.

The Youth Congress said the activists had been doused with “dirty water” from the water cannons. Police denied the claim. After the operation, Chib said that social media had become an important platform for citizens’ voices and that restricting profiles because of their political stance raised questions about freedom of expression.

The dispute began with suspended profiles

Tensions between India’s opposition Congress and Meta intensified after the company suspended the official Instagram profiles of Chib and the organisation’s national coordinator, Manish Sharma, in India on November 19. Following protests outside Meta offices in Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad, their profiles were restored.

The Youth Congress, however, claims that thousands of profiles and posts belonging to independent journalists, content creators and opposition leaders continue to be restricted. Meta says its policies are applied equally to all political parties and that content in India is moderated in accordance with local legislation.

The case against Meta and the government

On November 25, the Congress youth wing filed a lawsuit with the Delhi High Court against Meta and the federal government. The organisation is calling for the restoration of restricted posts, the disclosure of government orders and an explanation of how the platforms’ automated systems make decisions about removing content.

According to data from Meta, the company restricted more than 5.4 million posts or profiles in India during the first half of 2026, compared with around 70,000 for all of 2025. The increase is linked to changes in India’s information technology rules, which require large platforms to use automated tools to detect and block content identical to material that has already been removed.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of preparations for state elections next year, when Facebook and Instagram are expected to be among the main channels for political campaigning. So far, there has been no information about a new agreement between the Congress and Meta following the protests.

Sources: theprint.in, uk.marketscreener.com