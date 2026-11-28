President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council that provides for a ban on publishing information about the consequences of damage to critical infrastructure and the timelines for its restoration.

The restriction covers facilities in the fuel and energy sector and systems providing vital services to the population. Information about the stages and progress of the construction of protective structures at these facilities is also banned, including measures envisaged in the resilience plans for regions and individual cities.

The decision states that the Cabinet must take “urgent measures to ban coverage” of the specified information. The document is related to preparations for the 2026/27 heating season and to the damage and destruction to critical infrastructure caused by Russian military aggression.

Plan for permanent air defense

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces must develop and approve a plan for the air defense of priority facilities in the fuel and energy sector. It must identify specific officials who will be permanently responsible for air defense protection.

The measures also include identifying priority facilities, deploying electronic warfare and active defense systems, as well as constructing and repairing engineering structures. Regional authorities and critical infrastructure operators must strengthen security at the facilities and prepare backup capacity for electricity, heating, and water supply.

Report on shelters at energy facilities

The Ministry of Energy is required to provide quarterly information on the number of shelters and radiation shelters built and commissioned since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. A schedule must also be prepared for the construction of protective structures at every facility where they are needed.

The decree was signed on November 28 and enters into force on the day of its publication. It repeals a presidential decree dated October 17, 2023, which regulated the protection and security of critical infrastructure and the energy sector during wartime.

The new restrictions come amid a warning from the International Energy Agency that, without timely resilience measures and adequate air defense, Ukraine risks losing more critical infrastructure in the coming months.

Sources: pravda.com.ua