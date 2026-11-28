Three people were killed in a strike on a multi-storey residential building in the Yubileiny district of Luhansk. The attack was carried out on November 20, injuring six people, including a girl born in 2018. The impact caused concrete slabs between the building’s entrances to collapse.

Leonid Pasechnik, governor of the Luhansk People’s Republic, said that most of the aerial targets had been destroyed by mobile fire groups, but some of the drones had reached residential buildings. „There may still be people under the rubble. The rescue operation is continuing,“ he said.

The incident in Luhansk preceded new attacks in the region. A separate report for November 27 said that one person had been killed and three injured in the LPR. A garage cooperative and a storage facility were damaged in Luhansk, while a fire tanker was damaged in a subsequent strike on rescuers who had arrived at the scene.

Discrepancy in the data for Kursk Region

TASS reported that three people had been killed in attacks in Kursk Region on November 27. However, a subsequent report by Governor Alexander Khinshtein covering the period from 09:00 on November 27 to 09:00 on November 28 listed two fatalities.

Among the confirmed cases was the death of a 48-year-old man whose tractor was attacked by a drone in the village of Ilek. In another attack, an unmanned aerial vehicle struck a car on the Olkhovka – Krasnaya Polyana road. Two people were pulled from a burning car after an attack in the village of Korenево, while the injured woman was in serious condition.

According to Khinshtein, 202 drones were shot down over Kursk Region during the stated 24-hour period. The figure includes unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

Flight restrictions in Kaluga

On the evening of November 27, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency introduced temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Kaluga Airport. The agency said the measure was necessary for flight safety.

The restrictions were lifted on the morning of November 28. Meanwhile, 120 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Kaluga Region. Falling debris partially damaged the roof and glazing of a country house near Kaluga, but no injuries were reported.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence also reported that 1,246 drones had been destroyed over Russian regions during the night of November 27–28. These figures come from the Russian side and have not been independently verified.

Sources: tass.ru, kaluganews.ru