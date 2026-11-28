The Office of Ukraine’s Military Ombudsman is proposing that the length of military service be determined through a points-based system. The idea is to give service members a clearer understanding of when they may be discharged, while allowing mobilised personnel to receive a one-year deferment from being called up again.

The proposals were presented by Military Ombudsman Olga Reshetilova during a meeting with journalists, which was also attended by „Ukrainska Pravda“. According to her, the uncertainty over how much longer service will continue and when a person will be able to return to civilian life demoralises service members. „The right to certainty is one of the fundamental rights of a service member,“ Reshetilova stressed.

How the points will be awarded

The draft provides for different numbers of points depending on the conditions under which service is performed. One point will be awarded for each month in which a service member carries out combat missions in the combat zone. A service member will receive 0.4 points for a month spent there without carrying out combat missions.

For certain special tasks outside the combat zone, 0.33 points per month are envisaged, while service outside that zone will earn 0.2 points. Additional points for medical treatment and rehabilitation following injury will also be discussed.

Accumulating 12 points is being proposed as grounds for the discharge of a mobilised service member and for granting a one-year deferment from repeat mobilisation. A monthly bonus of UAH 50,000 is also envisaged for service members who reach this threshold but decide to continue their service.

Separate calculation for the combat zone

The Ombudsman’s Office is also proposing preferential calculation of time spent in the combat zone. A coefficient of three will be applied. Thus, 18 months of service in the combat zone will be equivalent to 4.5 years of military service.

Reaching this period is also being proposed as grounds for submitting a report requesting discharge and a one-year deferment from mobilisation. A comprehensive analysis is also envisaged in military units of service members with fitness restrictions, as well as of the correspondence between their health condition and the positions they hold.

The proposal is not an effective rule

At present, mobilised service members in Ukraine do not have a universal right to be automatically discharged after a certain number of years of service. The procedure and deadlines for demobilisation are determined by separate decisions, and no specific general term for the service of mobilised personnel has been established.

The next stage, according to Reshetilova, is discussions with the Ministry of Defence, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other institutions. They must develop the implementation mechanisms, the necessary legislative amendments and a timetable for the phased introduction of the system. Until such changes are adopted, the proposal will not alter the current rules for discharge from military service.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, fakty.com.ua, stopcor.org