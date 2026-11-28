Ten people have been killed and 110 injured in an explosion near a school in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan. Most of those affected are children, said Abdul Matin Qani, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior.

The blast occurred at around 10:00 local time in the Andir Sir area, on the outskirts of Asadabad – the capital of Kunar. The explosion affected a school for primary and lower-secondary students, as well as nearby houses.

Explosives used in mining operations were stored next to the school

According to preliminary data, the blast originated from a neighboring house or warehouse where explosives used by mining companies were being stored. Sami ul Haq Bayan, director of Kunar’s Department of Information and Culture, said that initial reports pointed to negligence in their storage.

Qani also described the theory of “negligence and a lack of adequate safety measures” as preliminary. He said the investigation was continuing and that all the circumstances surrounding the incident had yet to be established.

Local authorities initially reported seven dead and 97 injured. Later, the death toll rose to 10 and the number of injured to 110. The injured were taken to a hospital in Asadabad. Footage from the medical facility showed children with bandaged heads, some of whom had been placed two to a bed.

Another serious incident involving children

“UNICEF is deeply shocked by reports of an explosion near a school in Kunar province that claimed the lives of many children and injured many others,” the organization said in a statement.

The explosion comes several months after another serious incident in Afghanistan. In August, at least 42 children were injured in a hand grenade blast at an educational complex in Kabul.

The authorities have not said who stored the explosives near the school, nor whether action has been taken against specific individuals or companies. The investigation is expected to clarify the origin of the materials, the cause of the detonation and the violations that led to the tragedy.

Sources: apnews.com, news.sky.com