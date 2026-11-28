Thousands of people took to the streets in Tirana to demand the resignation of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. The demonstration, which initially proceeded peacefully, escalated into clashes between police and groups of participants who broke away from the march.

Masked demonstrators began smashing the windows of ministry buildings along the protest route. Some of them threw “Molotov” cocktails and stones and used wooden poles against street cameras and government buildings. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Citizens from various parts of Albania, as well as Albanians living abroad, arrived in Tirana. The protest was held on the day marking the 114th anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence, which is traditionally accompanied by national celebrations and is an official public holiday.

Protests began with opposition to a major resort project

“I came specifically for the protest. We have been suffering for too long and have been scattered across Europe and around the world, as if we were citizens without a country,” said 33-year-old Arian Leshi, who travelled from the United Kingdom.

The current action is part of a series of protests that began in late May. The initial discontent was directed against plans to build a luxury tourist complex on Albania’s southern coast, linked to an investment company founded by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The movement later expanded to include student demands for better education, more affordable tuition and greater employment opportunities. These were joined by accusations of corruption and calls for Rama’s resignation. By October, protests in Tirana had already resulted in smashed shop windows, attacks on public buildings and clashes with police.

Rama: Expectations are rising faster than reality

Edi Rama has governed Albania since 2013, and in 2025 he won a fourth consecutive term. Against the backdrop of the ongoing demonstrations, the prime minister described the public discontent as a “revolution of rising expectations.”

“People often become more dissatisfied not when life gets worse, but when it improves, because their expectations rise faster than reality,” Rama said.

Protesters, however, insist that the problems are specific: high university education costs, insufficient employment opportunities, dissatisfaction with the government and suspicions of corruption among the prime minister’s inner circle. At present, there is no indication that Rama has resigned.

Sources: the-independent.com, investing.com