One of three oil tankers that entered a prohibited zone east of the Strait of Hormuz hit a naval mine and caught fire. The damaged vessel was left immobilized, while the other two tankers changed course and returned to the waters of the Persian Gulf.

The incident occurred at around 23:00 local time on Saturday, Tasnim reported, citing the press service of Iran’s naval forces. According to the statement, all three vessels had their navigation systems switched off when they entered the prohibited zone.

Iranian authorities did not disclose the names, flags or owners of the tankers. No information was provided about fatalities, injuries or an oil spill. The claim that the fire was caused by a naval mine has not been independently confirmed.

Another Tensions Flare-Up Along a Key Maritime Route

The incident is the latest in a series of reports by Iranian military structures about tankers that, according to Tehran, used unauthorized routes through the strait. On November 28, the Revolutionary Guard reported that two other tankers had exploded and caught fire after hitting mines near the entrance to the port of Khasab and east of the strait.

The international maritime agency UKMTO has meanwhile registered separate incidents involving commercial vessels in the area, but in some of them the cause was described as a strike by an unknown projectile rather than a mine explosion. In one of the cases, it was reported that the crew was safe after the fire had been extinguished.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and is one of the most important routes for transporting oil. Ongoing warnings and reports of attacks or mines are increasing the risks to shipping, but so far there has been no public confirmation from an independent maritime service regarding the specific tanker or the nature of the damage.

Sources: iranintl.com, tasnimnews.ir