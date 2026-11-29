Iran used SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in operations against US forces in the Middle East, The Washington Post reported. The information was confirmed to the newspaper by four people familiar with the operations, who spoke anonymously.

This concerns the first days of the war in March, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, and Tehran responded with ballistic missiles and drones targeting US military bases in the region. According to one of the sources, a classified report by Central Command, provided to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the summer, describes the use of Starlink to command and control Iranian forces, as well as to monitor one-way drone attacks.

The report presents the service as an alternative communications channel after US forces focused efforts on disrupting Iran’s traditional communications systems. The Washington Post was unable to establish whether Starlink was specifically used in the Iranian drone strike against a US facility at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait on March 1. Six US service members were killed in the attack.

“We are not aware of the existence of a Central Command report to the Office of the Secretary of Defense on this matter,” Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson said.

She did not comment on whether Iran had used Starlink in its military operations in general, or whether the service was connected to the attack in Kuwait. The Pentagon has not published the findings of its investigation into the attack.

Access to the service creates a problem for SpaceX

According to The Washington Post, Elon Musk learned in early March of two unauthorized uses of the satellite network. One was linked to Iranian operations against US forces, while the other involved the US military’s use of the military version, Starshield, for one-way drones under a cheaper plan intended for ground operations.

On March 1, Musk said that using a Starlink terminal for weapons systems violated the terms of service and that access was terminated whenever such a violation was identified. SpaceX and Musk did not respond to the newspaper’s inquiries.

Following the attack in Kuwait, the company introduced additional customer checks and suspended its indirect-resale program. Previously, terminals activated in one country could be transported and used in another, including by Iranian dissidents.

Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran. Nevertheless, the service was provided free of charge to people with terminals in the country after internet blockades imposed by the authorities. According to analysts, a complete shutdown of the network would also affect dissidents and ordinary citizens who use it to access the internet outside state control.

The case raises the question of how much control can be exercised over a private satellite network in wartime. A similar problem has already emerged in Ukraine, where Russia acquired Starlink terminals through illegal channels and used them for communications and weapons systems.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, al-monitor.com, techcrunch.com