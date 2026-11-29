Poland would send its troops to help Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania if Russia carried out an armed provocation against one of the three Baltic states. According to Onet journalist Witold Jurasz, the Polish army would act immediately, without waiting for the formal activation of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The information is based on conversations with two representatives of Donald Tusk’s government. “In the event of a Russian provocation, Poland will immediately send armed forces to help the attacked Baltic state,” one of Jurasz’s interlocutors said, as quoted by the Polish journalist. The names of the government sources were not disclosed.

The scenario envisions a limited Russian operation

The scenario under consideration is not a full-scale invasion, but a limited operation in which Moscow could seize a small settlement in one of the Baltic states. According to the report, Poland is discussing two possible responses: sending humanitarian aid or direct military involvement. Jurasz’s sources claim that Warsaw is leaning towards the second option.

The Polish military presence would also serve a political purpose. According to the arguments presented, sending troops would increase pressure on the other allies to activate Article 5, while showing Moscow that an attack on one country could lead to a war with the entire NATO. The article quotes sources as assessing that a failure to respond would mean the “end of NATO.”

Special forces could be sent first

One of the ministers who spoke with Jurasz warned that the assistance must be organised in a way that would not weaken Poland’s own defence. Therefore, special forces could be used as a first step, rather than a large-scale deployment of regular units.

Article 5 of NATO defines an armed attack against one or more allies as an attack against all of them. However, the decision on collective action is taken politically by the allies, while each country determines what assistance it will provide. This explains why, according to the position presented by Jurasz, Poland could act even before the procedure was officially activated.

The scenario is linked to the vulnerability of the Baltic states, which lie between Russia, Belarus and the Baltic Sea. NATO maintains multinational forces in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and since 2025 has also used the “Eastern Sentry” initiative to strengthen surveillance along the eastern flank. Bulgaria is also part of this defence architecture and is among the countries where NATO maintains a multinational battlegroup.

The reports do not specify a particular date for a possible operation, nor do they claim that Russia is preparing an attack against NATO. What is described is a hypothetical scenario discussed by Polish officials, according to the journalist’s information.

Sources: o2.pl, wiadomosci.onet.pl, time.com