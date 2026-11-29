Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that personnel changes are being prepared in the military sphere. The decisions will be made jointly with the defense minister and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but no specific names, positions or deadlines have been given so far.

Zelensky discussed the issue with Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa. “Pavlo and I discussed several personnel issues in the military sphere. We will make the appointments jointly with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the president wrote.

Kyiv is also accelerating the FREYJA program

The meeting also discussed priorities under the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile program, as well as agreements with European manufacturers. Zelensky said work on the project was moving toward the creation of an effective ballistic missile defense system.

On November 25, the president announced that the integration of the program's components had already begun. At the time, he said the first prototypes and tests were expected to take place during the winter.

FREYJA is being developed as a joint European project. On July 13, Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom announced a coalition for integrated anti-ballistic defense. In September, in Oslo, the Ukrainian side presented the progress made so far and coordinated the next steps with representatives of European defense companies, including “Kongsberg,” “Saab,” “Diehl Defence,” “Hensoldt,” “Thales” and “Leonardo.”

The interceptor shortage remains a problem

The development of a domestic and European system is linked to the shortage of missile defense capabilities. According to the Associated Press, Ukraine has an insufficient number of batteries and interceptor missiles, while Patriot systems are the Ukrainian army's primary means of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. The agency notes that FREYJA is still under development and that the timeframe for bringing it into service remains uncertain.

The next step in the personnel changes is coordination between the presidential administration, the Ministry of Defense and the military command. Until specific decisions are announced, it remains unclear which structures and positions will be affected.

Sources: focus-news.net, pravda.com.ua, apnews.com