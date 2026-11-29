The UK Department for Work and Pensions has temporarily suspended some of its online services following a cyberattack on the department’s systems. Access has been restricted as a precautionary measure while specialists determine the cause of the attempted unauthorised access.

The department is working with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Coordination Centre. Some of the platforms remain unavailable, and no timeframe has been given for their full restoration.

“Together with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Coordination Centre, we are working to establish the cause of the attempted unauthorised access to our systems,” the department said in a statement.

The department assured the public that regular welfare and pension payments have not been affected and will continue according to the usual schedule. The main services affected are the online platforms through which citizens submit applications, check information or communicate with the department.

Another Attack on a British Organisation

The cyberattack against the Department for Work and Pensions is the latest such incident in the United Kingdom. In recent years, targets of attacks have included the British Library, a blood testing centre, transport company Transport for London, retailer Marks & Spencer and car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover.

Earlier in November, the National Cyber Security Centre warned that the country must prepare for possible artificial intelligence-powered attacks against critical infrastructure over the next two years. The warning came amid a series of hacker attacks against supermarkets in Europe that exposed vulnerabilities in the information systems of major companies.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. So far, no specific hacker group has been identified as being behind the attack, nor has anyone claimed responsibility. The main task for the British authorities is to determine how the breach occurred and safely restore the online services.

Sources: vesti.bg, apnews.com, marketscreener.com