A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka. The epicenter was 72 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, while the focus was at a depth of 189.1 kilometers. The tremor was recorded on land at around 13:15 Greenwich Mean Time yesterday.

In the administrative center of Kamchatka Krai, the earthquake was felt at an intensity of up to level three, the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported. The nighttime tremor woke residents across the region. According to TASS, many people left their homes and went outside for safety reasons despite the snowstorm.

„This event is within the usual range. There is no reason for concern in Kamchatka or other areas of the Russian Far East,“ Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS.

Kamchatka also recorded other tremors in November

The report of the earthquake comes amid a series of weaker seismic events in the area. On November 14, a magnitude 5.0 tremor was recorded southeast of Avacha Bay and was felt in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Vilyuchinsk at an intensity of up to level two. On November 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 was also recorded near Paramushir Island.

According to the published data, there have been no reports of casualties or damage following the magnitude 6.2 tremor. Seismologists distinguish the magnitude of an earthquake from the intensity with which it is felt at a particular location. In this case, the great depth of the focus is associated with the weaker shaking experienced in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.