Thousands of people took to the streets of Rome, Paris and Vienna demanding an end to violence against women. The demonstrations were part of events marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and followed a new UN report on killings committed by intimate partners or family members, dnes.bg reported.

In Rome, the march was organized by the feminist movement “Non Una Di Meno” and was held under the slogan “We Demand a Future.” Participants of various ages carried bright pink ribbons, flags and posters against gender-based violence. Some protesters rattled keys to emphasize that many cases of violence take place in the home, while others called for the protection of the right to abortion.

The demonstration marked the tenth anniversary of the movement’s first major mobilization in Rome in November 2016.

12,500 people took to the streets in Paris

In France, protests were held in more than 30 cities, including Paris, Lille, Lyon and Marseille. The two marches in the French capital drew a total of 12,500 people, according to police figures.

One of the marches was organized by the feminist collective “Nous Toutes” and placed gender-based violence at the center, alongside racism, social inequality and state violence. The other demonstration called for comprehensive legislation against sexual and gender-based violence targeting women and children.

The bill was approved by France’s National Assembly on October 13 and is due to be considered by the Senate in January. Activists are calling for better protection for victims, more effective preventive measures and sufficient funding for support services.

In 2025, 111 women in France were killed by current or former partners, while 333 became victims of attempted femicide, according to the data cited in the report. Meanwhile, France’s Interior Ministry recorded 136 deaths resulting from intimate partner violence in the same year, highlighting differences in the scope and methodology of the various statistics.

Men protest in Vienna

Hundreds of men gathered in front of the Austrian Parliament carrying signs reading “Patriarchy Kills” and “Turning a Blind Eye Means Being an Accomplice.” The demonstration was organized by “White Ribbon Austria” and was the second such event in the country in 2026.

“There is no excuse for violence,” activist Manfred Zeisberger said. “We men have remained silent for too long. The silence must stop,” said Andreas Nevlaksil of “White Ribbon Austria.”

According to government data, one in three women in Austria experiences physical or sexual violence at some point in her life. The country has adopted a five-year plan featuring information campaigns and measures to prevent femicides and other forms of violence.

The Association of Autonomous Austrian Women’s Shelters has documented 20 suspected femicides since the beginning of 2026, compared with 16 for all of 2025. The organization notes that there is no separate official statistic and that it compiles its data from media reports, meaning the actual number may be higher.

A new UN report published on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women estimates that in 2025, 47,000 women and girls were killed by an intimate partner or family member worldwide. This amounts to approximately five victims every hour.