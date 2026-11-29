Ukraine has requested more French Mirage 2000 fighter jets after the first aircraft began carrying out missions to defend the country’s airspace. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Kyiv needs 40 additional F-16 fighter jets, as well as all the Mirage 2000s available in Europe.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence announced that two more Mirage 2000-5Fs are expected to be delivered by the end of the year. The commitment was announced following the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels on 17 November. The same package includes ammunition for the aircraft and AASM Hammer 250 guided aerial bombs.

France announced the provision of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine in June 2024. The first four aircraft arrived in February 2025 after Ukrainian pilots and technical teams had trained in France. The delivery was part of European countries’ efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air force with modern Western fighter jets.

One of the aircraft crashed in July 2025 due to a technical problem, according to information from Kyiv. The pilot managed to eject. Reports that a fifth Mirage 2000 had been provided as compensation for the loss have not been officially confirmed by either Paris or Kyiv.

The aircraft is an interceptor, but can also strike ground targets

The Mirage 2000-5F entered service with the French Air Force in 1999 following the modernisation of the earlier Mirage 2000C. The upgraded version features updated avionics, high manoeuvrability and the ability to carry out missions at altitudes of up to 18 kilometres.

The aircraft was initially developed primarily as an interceptor for air combat. The version provided to Ukraine has also been adapted to strike ground targets using AASM guided bombs. Nevertheless, its main role in Ukraine’s air force remains air defence.

“For the vast majority of its missions in Ukraine, the Mirage 2000 nevertheless remains primarily an air-defence asset,” aviation expert Xavier Tytelman explains. According to him, the aircraft are used against Russian cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, including “Shahed”, “Geran” and “Gerbera” drones.

The fighter jets can use Magic 2 missiles, but Ukrainian pilots also frequently rely on the aircraft’s 30-millimetre cannon. This is a cheaper way to destroy drones than using missiles, whose price, according to the submitted material, ranges from €500,000 to €1 million per unit.

Paris and Athens cannot easily release the aircraft

France and Greece are among the potential sources of additional Mirage 2000s. France operates Mirage 2000-5Fs and Mirage 2000Ds, while the Greek Air Force uses 24 Mirage 2000-5 Mk IIs. However, data on the aircraft available does not automatically mean that all of them can be provided to Ukraine.

“The French Mirage 2000-5 fleet is still being used quite actively, particularly for air-policing missions. More generally, the French Air and Space Force has a shortage of aircraft,” aviation expert Bruno Etchenique says. In his view, this limits Paris’s ability to make further deliveries.

With the Greek aircraft, the problem is related to the differences between the individual versions. Any transfer would require additional retraining for Ukrainian personnel. Thus, Zelensky’s request for all Mirage 2000s available in Europe remains dependent on technical capabilities, the needs of the donor countries and the training of the crews.

Sources: focus-news.net, pravda.com.ua, investing.com