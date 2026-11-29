A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Southern California on Saturday morning. The epicenter was about 5 kilometers southwest of Manhattan Beach, and the tremor was recorded at around 9:30 a.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. It was felt across a wide area around Los Angeles and was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

According to data cited by bTV, two aftershocks with a magnitude above 4.0 and another eight with a magnitude above 3.0 were recorded after the main earthquake. Further felt shaking is possible in the coming days and weeks, although its frequency is expected to gradually decrease. The Associated Press quoted seismologist Lucy Jones as saying that the sequence is slightly more active than average but remains within the normal range for such an event.

Windows broken at airport

The earthquake caused material damage at Los Angeles International Airport. Windows in a terminal were broken, and some ceiling tiles became loose. However, flights and passenger services were not affected. During the tremor, an air traffic controller warned a pilot about the strong shaking, noting that landing was still possible.

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response protocol and sent personnel from 106 stations to inspect the infrastructure. After the inspections, the department returned to normal operations, with no injuries or serious damage reported in the city, the Associated Press reported.

Warnings of further tremors

Authorities in Manhattan Beach urged people to stay away from buildings with visible damage and downed power lines. Residents were advised to secure heavy objects in their homes that could fall during subsequent shaking.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said there was no evidence of serious damage to critical infrastructure and urged residents to be prepared. “Today’s seismic activity serves as an important reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time in California,” she said.

The tremor was the strongest in the Los Angeles area since 2014. Additional reports from U.S. media indicate that the strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.5, while around 80 smaller movements had been recorded by the afternoon.

Flaring at two refineries

The earthquake triggered automatic safety systems at Chevron’s refinery in El Segundo, near Manhattan Beach. A controlled flaring operation followed, in which excess gases are burned through tall flames. The company assured the public that there was no danger to residents.

A similar unplanned flaring operation was also recorded at the refinery in Torrance, local authorities said.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com, elpais.com