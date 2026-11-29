The United States plans to establish military bases in Kenya and in the Horn of Africa, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, a spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said. According to him, Washington is seeking positions beyond the range of Iranian missiles after some US bases in the Middle East were destroyed or put out of service.

“The United States can no longer use its bases in the region and is building new ones in the Horn of Africa and Kenya because it knows that its bases in this region are within our reach,” Mohebi said in comments quoted by the West Asia News Agency.

The statement did not specify locations, timelines or any official decisions by US or Kenyan authorities regarding the construction of new bases.

What the two sides claim

Tehran says it has inflicted billions of dollars in damage on US bases in the region in recent months. The administration of Donald Trump, for its part, claims that most Iranian missile and drone attacks have been intercepted.

An analysis by The Associated Press says that by August, Iranian or Iran-backed forces had carried out more than 115 drone and missile attacks against 26 military bases and other sites housing US equipment. According to the analysis, the strikes damaged or destroyed buildings, but the scale of the damage varied from site to site.

US presence in Africa

The United States has maintained military infrastructure in Africa for years. Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti is the main US operations hub in the Horn of Africa, while Manda Bay in Kenya is used for counterterrorism operations and to support missions in East Africa.

Sources: focus-news.net, iranintl.com, apnews.com