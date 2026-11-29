Snowfall, blizzards and icy conditions have complicated the situation at the border crossings between Turkey and Bulgaria. Snow has accumulated at higher elevations in the Kırklareli region, also known in Bulgaria as Lozengrad, while at Dereköy–Malko Tarnovo and Kofçaz, the precipitation is accompanied by strong winds.

Visibility in the border area is severely reduced. Crews have been dispatched to clear the snow and treat the road surfaces with salt and brine.

The situation remains complicated, and drivers must follow the instructions of the traffic police, including those they receive through their mobile applications.

The temperature in Kırklareli has dropped to minus 1 – minus 2 degrees Celsius. According to forecasts, snowfall will continue with brief interruptions throughout the day. Strong winds are accompanying the precipitation at the Hamzabeyli–Lesovo crossing near Edirne as well.

Heavy outbound traffic for trucks

The latest report published by the General Directorate of Border Police at 06:00 shows heavy outbound traffic for trucks at the Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing and the Lesovo Border Crossing. No interruption of operations at the crossings to Turkey has been reported.

Heavy rain fell in Edirne the previous day. Despite the bad weather, many Bulgarian citizens visited the city's Saturday market, where they usually shop for vegetables, fruit and textile goods.