Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez voted in Madrid in the snap parliamentary election, which will determine whether his socialist government remains in power. The vote is taking place against the backdrop of forecasts predicting a lead for the conservative People’s Party and a possible government involving the far-right Vox party.

Sánchez, who is leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and a candidate for a new term, cast his ballot at a polling station in Madrid. He then called on Spaniards to take an active part in the vote, stating that “the greatest strength is the vote.”

More than 38.6 million voters

Election day began at 9:00 a.m. local time. More than 38.6 million Spanish citizens have been called upon to vote for the composition of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate. The first official results are expected after the polling stations close.

The snap election was scheduled for November 29 after Sánchez’s government lost parliamentary support for key measures related to the housing crisis. The decision gave the prime minister an opportunity to seek a new mandate, but also turned the election into a test of his administration.

Housing and immigration are the leading issues

During the campaign, the shortage of housing, rising rents and immigration took center stage. The opposition also attacked the government over the consequences of two deadly train crashes during the year, as well as the nationwide power outage in April 2025.

According to preliminary polls, the People’s Party has a chance of becoming the largest political force, but may fail to win an outright majority. In such a scenario, Vox’s support could prove decisive in forming Spain’s next government.

The result will also show whether Sánchez will manage to remain in power after years of governing through complex parliamentary agreements. If no bloc secures sufficient support, negotiations over a coalition and a parliamentary majority will determine the next stage of the political crisis.

Sources: aljazeera.com, rtve.es, apnews.com