Bulgaria and North Macedonia will sign an additional protocol on 4 December for the construction of the „Deve Bair“ railway tunnel – the key missing link along Corridor No. 8. Under the document, Bulgaria will take responsibility for organising the construction of the entire facility, including the preparation of public procurement procedures and construction supervision.

The agreement will be formalised as an addition to the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries. „I think this sends a clear signal and gives priority to Corridor No. 8,“ Transport Minister Georgi Peev said.

After it is signed, the protocol must be submitted to the National Assembly for ratification. This is a separate procedure from the ratification of the main agreement on the cross-border tunnel, which is already in force. It provides for the two countries to determine, through a subsequent protocol, which of them will be responsible for the construction, public procurement procedures and supervision.

The facility will connect Gyueshevo and Deve Bair

The future tunnel will connect the railway networks of Bulgaria and North Macedonia at Gyueshevo and Deve Bair. Its planned length is nearly 2.4 kilometres, with approximately half of the facility located on Bulgarian territory.

The tunnel is part of the larger project for a railway connection between Sofia and Skopje. On the Bulgarian section, the Pernik–Radomir stretch is to be modernised and the missing line from Gyueshevo station to the state border is to be built.

European funding of 62.5 million euros has been earmarked for the section to the border and the modernisation of Gyueshevo station. The funds do not include construction of the cross-border tunnel itself.

Project moves towards joint organisation

The main agreement between Bulgaria and North Macedonia was signed on 6 November 2025 in Gyueshevo, and in 2026 it was ratified by the Bulgarian Parliament and entered into force. It governs the preparation, construction and future operation of the tunnel.

In July 2026, the Joint Committee of the two countries began work, adopting procedural rules and a preliminary timetable for the preparation and construction. At its second meeting in September, Bulgaria again confirmed its readiness to lead the project procedures, while both countries expressed their intention to accelerate the work.

The signing of the protocol on 4 December will provide a specific answer to the question of which country will organise the construction of the joint facility. Following ratification, the document will have to be implemented through procedures for design, public procurement, supervision and securing financing.