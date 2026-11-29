Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs and eight missiles at Ukraine over the past week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post. He said the attacks are targeting the energy sector and other critical infrastructure as temperatures fall.

Zelensky said substations in Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions had been targeted. According to him, Russian forces are trying to use the approaching cold weather to increase pressure on Ukraine’s energy system.

Casualties in strikes on Odesa and Zaporizhzhia

During the overnight attack on November 29, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into a high-rise residential building in Odesa. One woman was killed. The Associated Press reported that three people were also injured in the strike in Odesa region.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian guided bombs hit a residential neighborhood, injuring five people. One of them was a 14-year-old girl whom rescuers pulled from the rubble. “But unfortunately, Russia killed her mother in this strike,” Zelensky said.

According to the Associated Press, one person was killed and six were injured in a separate Russian drone attack in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. The drone struck the courtyard of a residential building in the city.

Kyiv seeks more air defense funds

The Ukrainian president called for additional financial and defense packages for the country, describing the strengthening of air defenses as the top priority. The appeal comes amid continuing Russian airstrikes against cities, residential areas and energy facilities.

The Associated Press notes that airstrikes between Russia and Ukraine have intensified in recent months, despite ongoing attempts at negotiations mediated by the United States.

Kyiv is insisting that support be directed above all toward air defense systems, which must protect populated areas and critical infrastructure during the winter period.