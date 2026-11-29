One Bulgarian citizen remains at Nord Hospital in Marseille after the medical team did not authorize his air transfer to Bulgaria. His condition does not allow for a safe flight, and the patient continues to be under medical observation. An operation may be necessary, Health Minister Katya Ivkova said.

A consultation was held between Bulgarian and French medical specialists regarding the case. Bulgaria is ready to organize a medical evacuation for this patient as well, but this will only happen after explicit authorization from the treating team in France. At present, no timeframe has been given for when he may be brought back to Bulgaria.

Ivkova met with the injured Bulgarians and spoke with them. “Very frightened and very traumatized,” she said, describing their condition after the incident.

Two Have Already Been Admitted to the Military Medical Academy

Earlier, the Spartan military transport aircraft brought two of the injured Bulgarians back to Bulgaria. The plane landed in Sofia during the night, and the two patients were admitted to the Military Medical Academy. They are out of danger, Katya Ivkova said. The crew, consisting of a doctor and a nurse, returned to Sofia at 2:07 a.m.

As a reminder, the incidents took place around the football match between “Olympique” (Marseille) and “Levski”. A total of 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured, according to NOVA. Five were taken to hospitals, while six received medical assistance at the stadium, with the information cited by the French police.

The next step for the patient remaining in Marseille will depend on the doctors’ assessment in France. If his condition changes and authorization is granted, the Bulgarian authorities are ready to arrange his transport to Bulgaria.