Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered the restructuring of the country’s intelligence system. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the reform was necessary because of serious shortcomings in the work of the security and intelligence services.

Ghalibaf urged the government “not to delay the appointment of a new intelligence minister” once the bill amending the ministry has been finally reviewed. According to him, lawmakers initially expected the government to submit the legislative proposal, but because of the delay, parliament took the initiative.

Parliament Expands the Pool of Candidates

Iranian lawmakers have approved the main provisions of the bill and have begun discussing its individual clauses. One of the key changes concerns the requirements for the future intelligence minister.

Candidates from outside the clergy may now also be considered for the post if they hold a master’s degree, possess professional knowledge and have experience in intelligence work. At least 10 years of service in mid-level or senior management positions is also required. Candidates with the qualifications to independently interpret Islamic law, known as ijtihad, will retain the opportunity to be appointed.

The proposed changes are part of a broader reorganization of the Ministry of Intelligence under discussion. According to Radio “Free Europe,” the ideas being considered include the creation of separate structures for intelligence protection and for ideological and political affairs, with their heads to be appointed by the Supreme Leader.

The Post Has Been Vacant Since the Death of Esmail Khatib

The last intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, was killed in an Israeli strike on March 18, 2026. Since then, Iran has not appointed a permanent successor. Khatib, a cleric from the hard-line wing of Iranian politics, had headed the civilian intelligence service since August 2021.

According to information presented by Ghalibaf, the need for change became evident after a series of operations attributed to Israeli intelligence. These included the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020 and the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in 2024.

The shortcomings became even more pronounced during the 12-day war in June 2025, when Israeli intelligence assisted strikes on Iranian military sites and senior commanders. Against this backdrop, Tehran is discussing not only the appointment of a new chief but also changes to the very structure of the services.

The final adoption of the bill will determine whether the first permanent minister since Khatib’s death can be chosen from outside the clergy. Iran’s parliament is insisting that the appointment be made without further delay.

Sources: bta.bg, rferl.org, straitstimes.com