Two Bulgarian citizens have been detained in Greece after a total of 62 kilograms of cannabis was found in their cars. The vehicles were searched at the Kastanies border crossing between Greece and Turkey.

The drugs had been divided into one-kilogram packages and hidden in the spare-wheel compartments in the boots of both cars. The vehicles were confiscated, and the detainees were handed over to a prosecutor. The information was reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Suspected route to Turkey under investigation

Greek authorities suspect that the two detainees may be part of an illegal drug-trafficking route to Turkey. At this stage, it has not been reported whether the border search was carried out following a prior tip-off or at random. No information has been released about the identities of the two men or where they had travelled from.

The applicable Greek legal framework cited in the report provides for sentences ranging from eight years in prison to life imprisonment, depending on the quantity of drugs and the specific circumstances of the case. The prosecution is expected to decide what charges should be brought and what remand measure to seek against the two men.

Cannabis is often transported in concealed compartments

The case is part of the broader problem of cross-border drug trafficking through the Balkans. The European drug agency identifies the Western Balkans as a transit zone for cannabis bound for Turkey and says that the drug is often transported in concealed compartments in trucks and passenger cars. According to the agency, cannabis remains the most frequently seized drug in the region.

Greek border authorities report that trafficking to Turkey takes place both by sea and across the land border. Checks at border crossings are continuing, while the two Bulgarians are awaiting a decision by the Greek prosecution service and further court proceedings.