May 4, 1966 - The production of "Zhiguli" and "Lada"

On May 4, 1966, the USSR began production of the "Zhiguli" and "Lada" passenger cars under license from Fiat. Until the 1980s, the "Lada" brand was used only for cars intended for export, while on the domestic market they were sold as "Zhiguli".

The first model, bearing the number 2101, was developed under license from "Fiat" based on the "Fiat 124" model. Subsequently, it turned out that the word "Zhiguli", which is common to Russians, (named after the Zhiguli Hills, located near the Volga River near the manufacturing plant) sounds indecent in many languages (it is close to gigolo - gigolo, pimp) and the name of the export version was changed to “Lada“. This name is usually associated with the trademark of the VAZ plant — a stylized image of an ancient river sailboat (in Russian — ладья (ladya)), although there is also an old Russian female name Lada. The VAZ 2101 has a classic rear-wheel drive, a 1200 cc engine with 58 hp, has a top speed of 135 km/h and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 22 seconds.

In 1972, a more powerful version, the VAZ 2103, with a 1500 cc engine with 72 hp, went into production. and a maximum speed of 147 km/h. From the mid-1970s to 1986, the VAZ 2102 station wagon was produced with 1.2- and 1.3-liter engines, respectively with 60 and 63 hp and a maximum speed of 130 km/h. In 1977, the VAZ 2121 (Niva) model went into production, which model is still being produced today. In 1982, the Lada 2107 was released, which is known as the "peak of the classic Lada". This model is available with a 1.5-liter engine with 72 hp, has a maximum speed of 145 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 17 seconds. At the end of 1984, the VAZ 2108 (Samara) hatchback with 3 or 5 doors was introduced, which marked the beginning of the second stage in the development of the Russian automaker with the new model family “Samara“. This was the first front-wheel drive Lada model produced in the former USSR. Samara was available with 1.3 and 1.5 l engines with 63 and 72 hp respectively and a top speed of 145 and 150 km/h.

After the collapse of the USSR, "AvtoVAZ" fell into a deep crisis and only the major restructuring of the company allowed the automaker to renew and expand its production in the mid-1990s. At the Paris Motor Show in 1994, the VAZ 2110 model was first introduced, which later turned out to be the progenitor of the third generation of model families – 110.

The production of the fourth model family - “Kalina“ (111) - started in 2004 with three modifications - VAZ Kalina 1118 (sedan), VAZ Kalina 1119 (hatchback) and VAZ Kalina 1117 (station wagon) with a basic, completely modernized 1.6-liter engine, 8 valves.

Since 2007, the new model “Lada Priora“ - sedan, 1.6 l., 16 valves, injection, has been on sale.

At the end of December 2011, “AvtoVAZ” The sale of the new car "Lada Granta", built on the platform of "Lada Kalina", has begun. Lada Granta is a front-wheel drive car, created on the basis of Lada Kalina, to simultaneously replace Lada 2107, Lada Samara and Lada Kalina. The new model is distinguished by a spacious cabin and a large trunk, and its design was developed using digital technologies and Renault-Nissan methodology. A new 1.6-liter 8-valve engine was developed specifically for Granta. It requires an average of 7.2 liters of fuel per 100 km and allows movement at a maximum speed of 167 km/h.

In 2012, the Renault-Nissan Alliance acquired a 75% stake in AvtoVAZ, with Renault investing $300 million in the joint venture over the next 2 years, and Nissan - $450 million. dollars. Under the agreement, Renault and Nissan cars can be produced alongside Lada models at the plant in the Russian city of Togliatti.