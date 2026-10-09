October 9, 1974: Oskar Schindler dies

On October 9, 1974, Oskar Schindler died at the age of 66. Oskar Schindler was a German industrialist and member of the Nazi Party, who is credited with saving the lives of 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust by finding them work in his factories in occupied Poland and the protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia.

This is recalled by “Shalom”.

His story is known from the book and film “Schindler's List”, which present him as an opportunist, seeking profit, who gradually changes himself, doing everything possible to save the lives of his workers.

Schindler grew up in Moravia and worked in various fields before joining the Abwehr - the German military intelligence service from 1920 to 1945 - in 1936, and later the Nazi Party in 1939. With the outbreak of the During World War II, he bought an enamel factory in Kraków, which at its peak in 1944 employed 1,750 workers, of whom over 1,000 were Jewish. His connections were able to protect his workers from deportation and death in the death camps. Over time, Schindler gave almost all of his money to Nazi officers as bribes to keep the Jews safe.

After the war, he lived in poverty, surviving on handouts from Jews he had saved during the war. He died in 1974 in Germany and was buried on Mount Zion in Jerusalem as a Righteous Among the Nations - the only member of the Nazi Party to receive such an honor.