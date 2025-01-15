On January 15, 1992, Bulgaria was the first country in the world to recognize Macedonia's independence. This happened after on September 8, 1991, the citizens of the then Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia were called upon to vote on the question "Do you support an independent and sovereign Macedonia with the right to join a future union of Yugoslav states". A total of 71.85% of registered voters voted in the referendum, the majority of whom - over 90% - declared themselves in favor of establishing an independent state. On September 18, 1991, the Assembly of the Republic of Macedonia adopted an official declaration recognizing the results of the referendum and declaring the country's independence.

Bulgaria was the first country in the world to recognize Macedonian independence. This happened with a declaration of the National Assembly on January 15, 1992. Shortly after, with the mediation of President Zhelyu Zhelev, Russia also recognized the independence of Macedonia.

There were several types of considerations, Zhelev said at the time. The opportunistic ones were not to think that we were listening and had claims to Macedonia. Also, not to think that we were dependent on the decision of the West. In fact, Bulgaria took this step in contradiction with the decision of the European Union, which could not make such a decision due to the opposition of Greece. Turkey became the second country to recognize Macedonia. It did this at the insistence of Bulgaria, recalls the newspaper "Maritsa".

"At a meeting with the then Turkish Prime Minister Suleyman Demirel, I emphasized that Turkey must recognize Macedonia, which is of great importance for the stabilization of the Balkans. Otherwise, it could easily become a victim of internal unrest or occupation. Demirel looked into the corner of the room and said: “In just a week we will recognize Macedonia”. And so it happened,” Zhelev later said.

Russia was the third country to recognize Macedonia about 6 months later, and again at the insistence of Bulgaria.