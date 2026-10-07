BMA: Inspections of medical institutions must continue

Inspections of medical institutions must continue, the Bulgarian Medical Union stated after the action at the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv. The Ministry of Health has already ordered inspection actions in all 28 districts of the country.

The inspections are aimed at the quality and safety of medical care, medical documentation and the spending of public funds. The Executive Agency "Medical Supervision", regional health inspectorates and the Executive Agency for Medicines will participate in them.

„This case is an occasion for us to launch inspections throughout the country. We do not want to create unnecessary tension, but to be absolutely sure that we have quality healthcare, safety for patients and that the funds in the system are spent correctly and appropriately“, said Health Minister Katya Ivkova.

Medicines, hospitalizations and documentation will be checked

Particular attention will be paid to medicinal products, including expensive therapies. The control bodies will check their storage, traceability and dispensing, as well as the presence of expired medicines.

The checks will also cover outpatient care. Possible violations in the medical documentation, the patient's path to the TELC and the reported medical activities will be looked for. In case of suspicions of fictitious hospitalizations, the Ministry of Health will work together with the National Health Insurance Fund.

A comparison is planned between the results of on-site inspections and the data in the information systems of the NHIF and the National Health Information System. Prime Minister Rumen Radev also stated that cross-checks will continue throughout the country after the action in Plovdiv.

Patients will be able to submit signals through eHealth

The Ministry of Health is working with “Information Services“ to expand the capabilities of electronic healthcare. Through eHealth, patients will be able to receive information about the reported costs of their treatment in hospital and outpatient care.

If a discrepancy is found between the actual medical care received and the reported activity, citizens will be able to submit signals. After the inspections are completed, the results will be compared with the internal inspections of the managements of the medical institutions in order to assess the subsequent actions.

Sources: bgonair.bg, marica.bg, bnt.bg