Kantardzhiev: We are not at the peak of a flu wave

Bulgaria is not at the peak of a flu wave and there is no reason to panic because of the first registered cases. This was stated by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, long-time director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

According to him, the appearance of individual cases of flu in the summer or early autumn does not necessarily mean that an epidemic is imminent. He called on people to follow the basic measures against respiratory infections and not to self-medicate.

Kantardzhiev warned that a delay in flu vaccines until December would complicate the healthcare system.

„There is a danger if the vaccines arrive in December or at the end of December. This will make our healthcare system very difficult“, he said.

According to the professor, the reason for the production difficulties is related to the need to change the vaccine composition in relation to the circulating flu strains. At the same time, he called for not creating unnecessary tension around supplies.

Discrepancy in the indicated quantities for children

Kantardzhiev indicated that 50,000 doses of nasal flu vaccine have been provided for children. In a separate article, BNT reports on 75,000 doses delivered for children, of which 47,504 are intended for general practitioners, and about 27,000 are for the pharmacy network.

Free immunization under the national program is for children from 2 to 7 years old, with priority given to children with chronic diseases. Nasal vaccines are given to children over 2 years of age.

Recommendations for respiratory infections

Prof. Kantardzhiev recommended regular hand washing, avoiding close contact with sick people and using a mask when there is a sick person in the home. He pointed out that in addition to influenza, other viruses are also circulating, including rhinoviruses and metapneumoviruses.

According to him, respiratory diseases are less common compared to the same period of the previous year. However, influenza is characterized by the sudden onset and rapid development of symptoms, including high fever, sore throat, muscle pain, sensitivity to light and eye pain.

If influenza is suspected, the specialist recommends seeking medical attention and testing promptly. Rapid tests and laboratory diagnostics can help identify the infection and initiate specific treatment in a timely manner.

Sources: bntnews.bg