Flu vaccine shortage leaves at-risk groups without choice

Bulgaria is facing the flu season with a shortage of injectable flu vaccines in pharmacies. Over-the-counter preparations are still lacking, while GPs are gradually starting to receive quantities under national programs. The Ministry of Health announced that the first 150,000 doses under the programs have already been delivered to the country.

The reason for the delay is related to production. The Ministry of Health was notified on September 29 that deliveries would be delayed due to changes in the composition of the vaccines for the 2026/2027 season. Three new strains are included in it, and the strain of influenza virus type B was determined later. An additional factor is the increased demand for vaccines worldwide.

What is available under the free programs

Of the delivered quantities, 50,000 doses of Efluelda are intended for people aged 75 and over. 84,000 doses of Vaxigrip have also been provided for people aged 65 and over, as well as 16,000 Vaxigrip injectable vaccines for children.

The remaining 300,000 doses of Vaxigrip, agreed under the two national programs, are expected to be delivered to the distributor's warehouses between November 9 and 13. According to epidemiologist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hristiana Batselova, the available quantities for children are intended for about 19% of the patients on each medical list. This means that the program will not cover all children and all people over 65.

„This does not mean that everyone in this age group will be covered“, Batselova told bTV. She specified that the injectable vaccines for children are intended, among other cases, for those who cannot be given the nasal vaccine.

Who will be left without access

According to Batselova, those affected include pregnant women and people with chronic diseases between the ages of 18 and 65. For them, she said, there is currently practically no opportunity for immunization in Bulgaria, except to seek a vaccine abroad.

„Some of the manufacturers reported that they have a production problem with the quantities. On the other hand, we see that in neighboring countries, vaccines have been available for a long time, and on the free market“, said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Christiana Batselova.

In Greece, flu vaccines are also administered in pharmacies by pharmacists who have undergone special training. According to information received from Batselova's patients, the price of a dose is between 16 and 18 euros depending on the type, and the administration is usually not paid separately. Data on available quantities in Greek pharmacies have also been published by “Deutsche Welle“.

Additional supplies sought

Batselova has notified the European Vaccination Board about the situation in Bulgaria. She stated that the reasons for the shortage and the possibilities to prevent a recurrence in the coming seasons are to be discussed.

The Executive Medicines Agency is studying together with the European Medicines Agency whether other member states can redirect some of their available doses to Bulgaria. Batselova herself specified that the European board does not have the authority to distribute vaccines, but can insist on action before regulatory authorities and mediate in contacts with pharmaceutical companies.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, amp.dw.com, nova.bg