Dr. Stefan Konstantinov: I am furious. I have been buying and getting vaccinated against the flu for 15 years, and now there is none

Dr. Stefan Konstantinov has issued a sharp criticism for the shortage of anti-flu vaccines for free sale in Bulgaria. The obstetrician-gynecologist said that he has been buying and getting vaccinated against the flu himself for 15 years, but this year he is facing unprecedented difficulties.

“I am furious. I have been buying and getting vaccinated against the flu for 15 years“, wrote Konstantinov. According to him, there have been delays and difficulties with deliveries over the years, but he has never encountered a situation like the current one.

The doctor questioned the explanation of a global shortage and pointed out that Bulgarians travel to Greece to buy vaccines. He also criticized the Ministry of Health for its position that deliveries to the pharmacy network are not its direct responsibility.

Konstantinov also recalled a previous problem with the supply of medicines, in which, according to him, the necessary quantities were provided after talks with the manufacturer. According to him, ministers have the ability to exert pressure in such situations, including when it comes to decisions by international manufacturers.

What is the explanation for the delay

The Executive Director of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency, Bogdan Kirilov, explained to BNT that the delay is due to production difficulties and changes in the composition of the vaccines for the 2026/2027 season. This year, all three strains are different from the previous season, and the instructions from the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency were given between the end of March and May.

Kirilov pointed out that the delay was not caused by regulatory problems in Bulgaria. According to him, the manufacturers' decisions on the distribution of vaccines also depend on the size of individual markets.

„Manufacturers should answer why vaccines are delivered as a priority in a given country“, said Kirilov.

New quantities expected in pharmacies

Over 200,000 doses of influenza vaccines have already been delivered to the country. About 30,000 more injectable vaccines are expected for the pharmacy network, bringing the total quantity for free sale to approximately 100,000 doses. The expected date for availability is after November 10.

About 540,000 doses are planned for the national vaccination campaign, or approximately 140,000 more than the previous year. For the first time, 50,000 doses of a high-dose vaccine have also been provided, intended for people over 65. Under the program, it will be free for people over 75.

Sources: focus-news.net, bntnews.bg