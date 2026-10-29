The mortality rate from stroke in Bulgaria is four times higher than the EU average

The mortality rate from stroke in Bulgaria is four times higher than the average for the European Union. One Bulgarian suffers a stroke every 10 minutes, and over 44,000 hospitalizations are reported annually in the country.

The data were presented on World Stroke Day. In front of bTV, Assoc. Prof. Rosen Kalpacki emphasized that if a stroke is suspected, the reaction must be immediate.

„The symptoms are generally three: sudden facial distortion, sudden change in speech and sudden weakness in one or the other arm“, said Kalpacki.

According to him, the patient himself often has difficulty recognizing the first signs, so relatives have a key role. Delay can worsen the consequences, because when a blood vessel is blocked, brain tissue begins to be damaged in the first seconds.

Over 1,000 patients a year pass through „St. Anna“

The clinic of „St. Anna“ hospital treats over 1,000 stroke patients a year. According to Assoc. Prof. Kalpachki, cases in Bulgaria are not decreasing significantly, and the increase in the share of patients who have received modern treatment remains insufficient.

“There is a certain increase in the percentage of well-treated, modernly treated people, but it is really many times smaller than it should be“, the specialist pointed out.

The period after discharge remains less closely monitored. Kalpachki stated that many patients remain mainly in the care of their relatives, and the lack of a registry and good documentation makes it difficult to assess the real consequences of the stroke.

Therefore, the team at “St. Anna“ has started a population epidemiological study that will follow up on patients during the year after the stroke. The Southwestern University is also participating in the project.

The study will track recovery

The goal is to determine how many patients improve, how many need rehabilitation, how many receive a decision from the TELC and how many return to work. This should outline the gaps in the system and the needs of people after hospital treatment.

Assoc. Prof. Kalpachki pointed to high blood pressure as a leading risk factor, especially when its treatment is interrupted when the values temporarily normalize.

„Prevention is key to preventing a stroke. This is the best. It is best to leave us without work“, said the specialist.

According to him, prevention should begin even before the meeting with a neurologist. He pointed out the role of general practitioners and suggested that basic knowledge about the risks and symptoms of stroke be included in school curricula.