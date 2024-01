Защо стюардесите заемат тази поза при излитане на самолета? (ВИДЕО)

@_hennylim_

Why do cabin crew sit on their hands while in their jumpseats? Check this video out to know! Special guest for today’s video: Clare demecillo Follow my Official Facebook Page: “Henny Joyce Lim” Follow me on Instagram: _hennylim_

#fyp

#HJL

#cabincrewlife

#bracingposition

#cebupacific

#groundstop

♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim