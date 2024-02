Диетоложка посочи 3-те най-гнусни храни и защо да ги избягваме (ВИДЕО)

@savingdinner

3 gross things you should necer eat! 1) canned mushrooms. Avoid the maggots and get fresh ones. 2) undeveined shrimp. That’s not a vein, its poop! 3) artificial vanilla. Beaver butts!!! Go with real vanilla instead.

#castoreumforflavoring🦫

#artificialvanilla

#deveiningshrimp

#shrimppoop

#cannedmushrooms

#freshmushroom

#nomaggots

#knowyourfoods

♬ original sound - Leanne Ely