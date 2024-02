Блогърка сподели своето силно домашно средство в борбата с косопада (ВИДЕО)

@kirtitewani

One cup coconut oil A handful of curry leaves One tbsp Amla powder One tbsp Fenugreek Seeds One tbsp Black sesame seeds A chunk of Aloe Vera Use the double boiling method and simmer it for an hour. Strain and you have the best hair oil for hair ready!

#hairloss

#hairgrowth

#hair

#hair

#homeremedy

♬ original sound - Kirti - Ayurveda