Дуа Липа отврати мрежата със странния си коктейл (ВИДЕО)

@dualipaofficial

what a journey !!! seeing all of you radiate positivity and love for this album has made me feel so lucky to be doing what I do, and even luckier to be sharing the process with you all 💙 so many pinch me moments since we started this with Houdini and so many more to come now that Radical Optimism is yours... lets goooo !!!

♬ Falling Forever - Dua Lipa